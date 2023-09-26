Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Kundan Edifice share price debuts at 17.58% discount at 75 on NSE SME

Kundan Edifice share price debuts at 17.58% discount at 75 on NSE SME

2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Kundan Edifice share price listed on NSE SME at a discount of 17.58% to the issue price of 91 per share.

Kundan Edifice shares list on NSE SME today.

Kundan Edifice listing date: Kundan Edifice share price listed on NSE SME at a discount on Tuesday. On NSE SME, Kundan Edifice share price today was listed at 75 per share, 17.58% lower than the issue price of 91.

Kundan Edifice IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 12, and closed on Friday, September 15. Kundan Edifice IPO subscription status on day 4 was 42.27 times, with retail portion 44.13 times subscribed, as per data available at chittorgarh.com

Kundan IPO price band was set at 91 per equity share of face value of 10 each. Kundan Edifice IPO lot size was 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

Kundan Edifice IPO details

Kundan IPO, which is worth 25.22 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 2,772,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to achieve the following goals, such as meeting increased working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

The promoters of the company are Divyansh Mukesh Gupta and Vijaya Mukesh Gupta.

The issue's book-running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd, while Kundan Edifice IPO registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Kundan Edifice IPO GMP today

On the listing day, Kundan IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +5 similar to the two previous trading session. This indicated Kundan Edifice share price were trading at a premium of 5 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kundan Edifice share price is 96 apiece, which is 5.49% higher than the IPO price of 91.

The lowest GMP is 5, while the highest GMP is 40, according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
