Kusumgar IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status

The allotment for the Kusumgar IPO is likely to be finalised on July 13, 2026, after the public issue garnered an impressive overall subscription of 128.85 times.

The IPO refund process for unsuccessful bidders is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. On the same day, shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants.

After allotment, the shares of the Kusumgar IPO will make a stock market debut on Wednesday, 15 July.

Kusumgar IPO GMP today As of today, Kusumgar IPO shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹160 apiece, signalling the possibility of a strong debut on the stock exchanges. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band, the estimated listing price is around ₹579 per share, suggesting a potential listing gain of nearly 38.19%.

The GMP represents the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is only a market sentiment indicator and should not be considered the sole factor when making an investment decision.

How to check the allotment status of Kusumgar IPO online? Investors can check their allotment status either on BSE, NSE or the registrar's website - Bigshare Services.

BSE Go to the BSE IPO allotment portal. 2. Choose Kusumgar Limited from the list of IPOs.

3. Enter either your Application Number or PAN.

4. Complete the verification process and submit the required details.

5. Your IPO allotment status will then appear on the screen.

NSE Open the NSE IPO allotment portal. 2. Log in or complete the required identity verification, if prompted.

3. Choose Kusumgar IPO from the list of available IPOs.

4. Enter your Application Number or PAN.

5. Submit the details to check your IPO allotment status.

Bigshare Services Go to the Bigshare Services IPO allotment portal. 2. Select Kusumgar Limited from the list of companies.

3. Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP/Client ID.

4. Complete the required verification.

5. Click Search to view your IPO allotment status.

Kusumgar IPO details Kusumgar IPO witnessed strong investor demand, attracting bids for 147.76 crore shares against the 1.14 crore shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of 128.85 times.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 284.10 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) segment saw a subscription of 165.46 times. The retail individual investors (RII) category was booked 26.47 times.

The Kusumgar IPO is a pure Offer for Sale (OFS) comprising 1.55 crore equity shares worth up to ₹650 crore. The promoter-selling shareholders include Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar, and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF.

Since the issue consists entirely of an OFS, Kusumgar will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The company, however, believes that listing its equity shares will strengthen its brand visibility and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹398 to ₹419 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares. Retail investors will need a minimum investment of ₹14,665, calculated at the upper end of the price band.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Kusumgar manufactures engineered fabrics, including woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics. It provides high-performance engineered fabric solutions using polyamide and polyester filaments, along with polyurethane chemistry, to cater to diverse customer requirements.

The company's products mainly serve four segments: aerospace and defence fabrics, aerospace and defence solutions, industrial and automotive fabrics, and outdoor and lifestyle fabrics.