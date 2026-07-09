Kusumgar IPO Day 2: Check Latest GMP, subscription status, and other details - Apply or not?

Kusumgar IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kusumgar Ltd. entered its second day of subscription on July 10, after opening for bidding on July 9. The issue will close tomorrow, July 11. The company has fixed the price band at ₹398 to ₹419 per share.

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Kusumgar aims to raise ₹650 crore through the IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) comprising 1.55 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 13. Shares are likely to be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on Tuesday, July 14, while refunds to unsuccessful bidders will also be processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 15.

Since the issue is a 100% OFS, the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling shareholders and not to the company, as no fresh capital is being raised.

Kusumgar IPO GMP today Investor sentiment towards the IPO remains strong. The grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹160 today, indicating a likely listing price of around ₹579, a premium of over 38% over the upper end of the IPO price band.

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The grey market premium reflects investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price ahead of listing.

Kusumgar IPO subscription status The IPO was subscribed 3.68 times by the end of Day 1. The retail portion was subscribed 3.77 times, while the NII category was booked 7.77 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion received 0.50 times bids, while the employee portion was subscribed 1.82 times.

Overall, the company received bids for 4 crore shares against 1.08 crore shares on offer.

Day 2 subscription will start at 10:00 am today

Should you subscribe? Geojit believes growing export opportunities arising from Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are expected to support the company's future growth. "Given its strong fundamentals and favourable outlook, we recommend 'Subscribe' for short- to medium-term investors," the brokerage said. It added that, as of March 31, 2026, the company had developed over 1,000 SKUs with performance characteristics such as tensile strength, tear resistance, abrasion resistance, air permeability and waterproofing. Besides engineered fabrics, the company also manufactures finished products for aerospace and military applications, including parachute systems, stealth solutions and rapid deployment systems.

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Swastika Investmart, however, believes FY25 was likely a peak year, supported by a one-time order for CFF parachutes rather than sustainable business growth. The brokerage also noted that the IPO is a 100% offer for sale, with no fresh capital being raised by the company.

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the issue primarily for potential listing gains, while maintaining a cautious view on its long-term investment prospects. It highlighted that the company's financial performance has weakened in recent years, with revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and return on net worth (RoNW) declining. RoNW fell sharply from 86.13% in FY24 to 56.26% in FY25, and further to 25.82% in FY26.

Kusumgar IPO Details The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹398 to ₹419 per share. The lot size has been fixed at 35 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,665 for retail investors at the upper end of the price band.

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Ahead of the public issue, the manufacturer of woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics, also known as engineered fabrics, raised ₹193.9 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 46,28,877 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹419 per share.

The anchor book witnessed participation from several marquee investors, including BlackRock Global Funds – India Fund, Goldman Sachs Funds – Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, among others.

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In terms of allocation, up to 50% of the issue has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and at least 35% for retail investors.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

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About Kusumgar Incorporated in 1990, Kusumgar Ltd. manufactures woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics, commonly known as engineered fabrics. Its products are primarily based on polyamide and polyester filaments, using polyurethane chemistry.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had developed more than 1,000 unique fabric types (SKUs), establishing a strong presence in the synthetic functional and performance fabric segment. Its products cater to a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defence, industrial and automotive, and outdoor and lifestyle.

In recent years, Kusumgar has also expanded into manufacturing finished products for aerospace and military applications, including parachute systems, stealth materials and rapid deployment systems.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.