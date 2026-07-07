Kusumgar IPO: GMP, dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Kusumgar IPO: Engineered fabrics manufacturer Kusumgar is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, 8 July. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of about 1.55 crore shares. Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar, and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF are the promoter selling shareholders in the OFS.

Kusumgar is a manufacturer of engineered fabrics, catering to aerospace, defence, industrial, automotive, outdoor and lifestyle market segments.

Kusumgar IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) of Kusumgar stock declined to ₹159 on Tuesday morning from ₹171 on Monday morning. Tuesday's GMP shows the stock could list at a 38% premium over the issue price.

Kusumgar IPO key details 1. Kusumgar IPO price band: The issue's price band has been set at ₹398 to ₹419 per share.

2. Kusumgar IPO date: The IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, 8 July, and will conclude on Friday, 10 July.

3. Kusumgar IPO size: The IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹650 crore.

4. Kusumgar IPO reservation: As much as 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% is reserved for retail investors.

5. Kusumgar IPO IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 35 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹419, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,665. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,90,645.

6. Kusumgar IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar: Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the Kusumgar IPO.

7. Kusumgar IPO share allotment and listing date: As the IPO is scheduled for closing on Friday, 10 July, the company will finalise the share allotment on the next business day on Monday, 13 July. Successful bidders can get the shared credits to their demat accounts on Tuesday, 14 July, while unsuccessful bidders will get the refund on the same day. The stock will list on the NSE and the BSE on Wednesday, 15 July.

8. Object of Kusumgar IPO: As the issue is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from it. The company expects that listing of its shares will enhance its visibility and brand and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

9. Kusumgar business overview: Kusumgar manufactures woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics, referred to as engineered fabrics. It offers engineered fabrics and solutions primarily to aerospace, defence, industrial, automotive, outdoor and lifestyle segments.

10. Kusumgar's financial performance: Kusumgar's revenue from operations in FY24, FY25, and FY26 was ₹467.9 crore, ₹779 crore, and ₹692 crore, respectively. Its profit in FY24 was ₹84.40 crore, which rose to ₹112 crore in FY25, but eased to ₹98.20 crore in FY26, as per the RHP.