Kusumgar IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares on BSE, NSE

Kusumgar IPO Listing: Kusumgar shares are set to get listed in the Indian stock market today, after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar demand. Kusumgar IPO listing date is 15 July 2026, Wednesday.

The public issue of the engineered fabrics manufacturer was open from July 8 to 10, and the IPO allotment date was July 13. Kusumgar IPO listing date is July 15, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the equity shares of Kusumgar Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

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Ahead of the Kusumgar IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and analysts indicate a decent debut of shares on Dalal Street.

Here’s what Kusumgar IPO GMP today and analysts signals:

Kusumgar IPO GMP Today Kusumgar shares are commanding a strong premium in the grey market, backed by stellar demand for the public issue. Kusumgar IPO GMP today is ₹161 per share, according to the websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, Kusumgar shares are trading higher by ₹161 apiece than their IPO price.

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Kusumgar IPO Listing Price Kusumgar IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹580 apiece, which is at a premium of 38.42% to the issue price of ₹419 per share.

Analysts also expect Kusumgar shares to list with a strong premium in the Indian stock market today.

“Kusumgar IPO GMP has remained steady at ₹150-160 through the week, implying an indicative listing price of ₹575-580, or a possible 37-38% premium to the issue price. The more relevant signal is not the absolute GMP, but its stability. Unlike issues where the premium surges briefly and fades before listing, Kusumgar has sustained interest, suggesting demand is broader than a short-term speculative build-up,” said Tushar Badjate, Director of Badjate Stock & Shares Pvt Ltd.

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He added that Kusumgar IPO has also benefited from a supportive primary market backdrop, where quality issues with reasonable valuations and credible earnings visibility continue to attract investor interest despite pockets of volatility in the secondary market.

“A stable GMP often reflects confidence across both institutional and retail participants, rather than momentum-driven trading alone. That said, grey market pricing should be viewed as a sentiment indicator, not a valuation tool. The actual listing performance will ultimately depend on subscription quality, prevailing market conditions on listing day, and the company’s ability to deliver on its growth expectations once it becomes a listed entity,” said Badjate.

Kusumgar IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The subscription period of the public issue commenced on July 8, Wednesday, and concluded on July 10, Friday, while the IPO allotment date was July 13, Monday. Kusumgar IPO listing date is July 15, Wednesday, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

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Kusumgar IPO price band was set at ₹398 to ₹419 per share. The company raised ₹650.36 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.55 crore equity shares.

Kusumgar IPO was subscribed by 128.85 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 26.47 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 165.46 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 284.10 times subscription.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. was the Kusumgar IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.