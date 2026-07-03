Kusumgar IPO: Price band set at ₹398-419 per share; check key dates, issue details

Kusumgar IPO price band: The Kusumgar Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹398 to ₹419 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Kusumgar IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 July and will close on Friday, 10 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Kusumgar IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7 July.

The Kusumgar IPO lot size is 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.

Kusumgar IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The company has also reserved shares worth ₹3.5 crore for eligible employees, who will be offered the shares at a discount of ₹39 per share to the final issue price.

Tentatively, the basis of allotment of shares for the Kusumgar IPO will be finalised on Monday, 13 July, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 14 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following the refund. Kusumgar share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 15 July.

Kusumgar IPO details The Kusumgar IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the promoters, with no fresh issue component. As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue, and the entire amount raised will accrue to the selling shareholders—Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar, and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Company details Kusumgar manufactures woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics, offering a portfolio of more than 1,000 fabric configurations for industries such as aerospace and defence, industrial and automotive, and outdoor and lifestyle.

The company competes with listed players including Garware Technical Fibres, Arvind, and SRF. For FY26, Kusumgar reported a 12.3% decline in net profit to ₹98.2 crore, compared with ₹112 crore in the previous financial year. Its revenue also fell 11.2% year-on-year to ₹692 crore from ₹779 crore in FY25.