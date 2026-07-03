Kusumgar IPO: Price band set at ₹398-419 per share; check key dates, issue details

Kusumgar IPO price band: The Kusumgar Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹398 to ₹419 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Kusumgar IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 July and will close on Friday, 10 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Kusumgar IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7 July.

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The Kusumgar IPO lot size is 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.

Kusumgar IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The company has also reserved shares worth ₹3.5 crore for eligible employees, who will be offered the shares at a discount of ₹39 per share to the final issue price.

Tentatively, the basis of allotment of shares for the Kusumgar IPO will be finalised on Monday, 13 July, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 14 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following the refund. Kusumgar share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 15 July.

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Kusumgar IPO details The Kusumgar IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the promoters, with no fresh issue component. As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue, and the entire amount raised will accrue to the selling shareholders—Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar, and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Company details Kusumgar manufactures woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics, offering a portfolio of more than 1,000 fabric configurations for industries such as aerospace and defence, industrial and automotive, and outdoor and lifestyle.

The company competes with listed players including Garware Technical Fibres, Arvind, and SRF. For FY26, Kusumgar reported a 12.3% decline in net profit to ₹98.2 crore, compared with ₹112 crore in the previous financial year. Its revenue also fell 11.2% year-on-year to ₹692 crore from ₹779 crore in FY25.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.