Subscribe

Kusumgar IPO: Price band set at ₹398-419 per share; check key dates, issue details

The Kusumgar IPO offers shares at 398-419 each from July 8-10. 50% is reserved for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors. Employee shares are offered at a discount, with the listing on July 15.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published3 Jul 2026, 10:57 AM IST
Advertisement
Kusumgar IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>398 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>419 per equity share of the face value of Re 1
Kusumgar IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹398 to ₹419 per equity share of the face value of Re 1
AI Quick Read

Kusumgar IPO price band: The Kusumgar Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 398 to 419 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Kusumgar IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 July and will close on Friday, 10 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Kusumgar IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7 July.

Advertisement

The Kusumgar IPO lot size is 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.

Kusumgar IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The company has also reserved shares worth 3.5 crore for eligible employees, who will be offered the shares at a discount of 39 per share to the final issue price.

Tentatively, the basis of allotment of shares for the Kusumgar IPO will be finalised on Monday, 13 July, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 14 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following the refund. Kusumgar share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 15 July.

Advertisement

Also Read | Knack Packaging IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 11.85x so far. Apply or not?

Kusumgar IPO details

The Kusumgar IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the promoters, with no fresh issue component. As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue, and the entire amount raised will accrue to the selling shareholders—Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar, and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Also Read | Crazy Snacks IPO Listing: Shares rally 10% after debuting at 5% premium

Company details

Kusumgar manufactures woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics, offering a portfolio of more than 1,000 fabric configurations for industries such as aerospace and defence, industrial and automotive, and outdoor and lifestyle.

The company competes with listed players including Garware Technical Fibres, Arvind, and SRF. For FY26, Kusumgar reported a 12.3% decline in net profit to 98.2 crore, compared with 112 crore in the previous financial year. Its revenue also fell 11.2% year-on-year to 692 crore from 779 crore in FY25.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vinit Mobile IPO allotment: Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

IPOIPOsIPO SubscriptionIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOKusumgar IPO: Price band set at ₹398-419 per share; check key dates, issue details
Advertisement
Read Next Story