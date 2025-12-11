K.V. Toys India IPO allotment in focus: Steps to check status online; GMP jumps, signals 54% listing gains

K.V. Toys India IPO allotment status: After an overwhelming response to the initial public offering (IPO) of K.V. Toys India, investors are now looking forward to its allotments. K.V. Toys India IPO allotment date is fixed as Thursday, December 11.

K.V. Toys India IPO was subscribed a whopping 352.63 times as the offer received 39,18,39,000 shares as against 11,11,200 shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed 193.25 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 505.19 times, and the retail portion witnessed 376.41 times bids.

The ₹40 crore SME IPO was open for bidding from December 8 to December 10. The allotment is generally finalised a day after offer closure. Meanwhile, shares to the allottees will be credited on December 12, and the refund to others will also be processed on the same day. K.V. Toys India IPO listing date is fixed as December 15.

K.V. Toys India IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 0.17 crore priced in the range of ₹227 to ₹239 apiece. The lot size for the IPO was 600 shares. The company plans to use funds for funding capex needs, repayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

K.V. Toys India IPO allotment status Investors can easily check the K.V. Toys India IPO allotment status online by visiting the website of the exchange (BSE) or the registrar (Purva Sharegistry).

Steps to check K.V. Toys India IPO allotment on BSE 1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick K.V. Toys India

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Steps to check K.V. Toys India IPO allotment on registrar website 1. Head to the Purva Sharegistry IPO allotment page using this link: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

2. From the company dropdown, select the name — K.V. Toys India

3. Enter application number or PAN number

4. Hit Search

K.V. Toys India IPO GMP The company is enjoying a strong grey market premium, according to data from investorgain.com. K.V. Toys India IPO GMP today is ₹130, its highest so far. This means that shares of K.V. Toys India are trading ₹130 higher than its issue price of ₹239.

At the prevailing GMP, K.V. Toys India IPO listing price could be ₹369, a premium of 54.39%.

K.V. Toys India is a contract manufacturer and seller of plastic-moulded and metal-based toys for children, covering both educational and recreational segments. The company's diversified product portfolio includes friction-powered toys, soft bullet guns, ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) toys, pullback toys, battery-operated and electronic toys, press-and-go toys, die-cast metal vehicles, bubble toys, dolls, and other play-based products.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.