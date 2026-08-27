Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; retail investors steal the show. GMP hints 71% listing pop

The Kwick Forensic Solutions initial public offering (IPO) began on Thursday, 27 August, and will end on Monday, 31 August. The Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹85-90 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

The Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO lot size has been fixed at 1,600 equity shares, with bids accepted in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter.

The Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, 1 September, while the company's shares are likely to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, 3 September.

Kwick Forensic Solutions has secured ₹14.43 crore from anchor investors prior to its public offering. The bidding for anchors took place on 25 August.

Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO GMP today Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +64. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kwick Forensic Solutions share price was indicated at ₹154 apiece, which is 71.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹90.

According to grey market movements over the past 10 sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a positive outlook for the listing. Throughout this time frame, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹64, as noted by analysts.

Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO subscription status Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO subscription status was 2.68x on day 1, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 4.88x, and NII portion has been booked 1.11x, QIBs portion is yet to receive bids.

The company has received bids for 1,00,65,600 shares against 37,55,200 shares on offer at 12:17 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO details The ₹50.77 crore Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO comprises a fresh issue of 46 lakh equity shares worth ₹41.05 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11 lakh shares valued at ₹9.72 crore.

The company intends to use the bulk of the funds raised through the IPO to strengthen its working capital position. Of the net proceeds, around ₹31.42 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements, while the balance will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Corporate Capital Ventures is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar.

Company details Kwick Forensic Solutions is engaged in providing forensic science, cyber and digital forensics, DNA forensics, evidence management and law-enforcement solutions across India.

The company has a diverse product and service portfolio covering fingerprint and evidence kits, digital forensic equipment, DNA forensic solutions, mobile crime-scene investigation vehicles and handheld forensic devices. Alongside these offerings, it provides installation, training, demonstrations and technical support.

Kwick Forensic Solutions caters primarily to police departments, forensic laboratories, fingerprint bureaus, crime investigation departments, police academies, universities and government institutions. Its capabilities are supported by research and development and quality-management functions, along with multiple ISO certifications and registrations with MSME, DSIR and NSIC.

As of 31 July 2026, the company had 33 permanent employees and 12 contractual employees across administration, finance, legal and compliance, operations, R&D, sales and marketing, tendering and management.

The company witnessed strong growth in both revenue and profitability in FY26. Total income increased 63% year-on-year to ₹105.80 crore, compared with ₹65.08 crore in FY25.

Its profit after tax (PAT) rose 58% to ₹13.51 crore in FY26, from ₹8.56 crore in the previous fiscal year, reflecting a healthy improvement in its bottom line.