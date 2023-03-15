Labelkraft Technologies IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 53x, check GMP signal2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:07 PM IST
- This week's IPO for Labelkraft Technologies began on March 13 and runs until March 15. 8.64 lakh shares are being offered at the set price band of Rs. 55 each in order to raise Rs. 4.75 crore.
This week's IPO for Labelkraft Technologies began on March 13 and runs until March 15. 8.64 lakh shares are being offered at the set price band of Rs. 55 each in order to raise Rs. 4.75 crore. The minimum market lot for the Labelkraft Technologies IPO is 2000 shares with an application fee of ₹110,000 for a retail investor. Labelkraft Technologies IPO which is to list on BSE comes with a retail quota of 50%, and NII of 50%. The allotment for Labelkraft Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised on March 20, 2023, and the allocated shares will be deposited by March 22, 2023 to the demat account of subscribers.
