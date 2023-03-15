Labelkraft Technologies IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 53x, check GMP signal

The Labelkraft Technologies IPO was subscribed 53.42 times on March 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM, Day 3 of the subscription period. In the retail category, the public issue was subscribed 59.84 times, and in the NII category, 46.84 times. The number of shares bid for NII category was 1,92,06,000 shares against the number of shares offered of 4,10,000 shares whereas the number of shares bid for the retail category was 2,45,34,000 shares against the number of shares offered of 4,10,000 shares. On Day 2, the issue was subscribed 8.69 times, the retail category was subscribed 13.68x and NII category was subscribed 3.69 times whereas on Day 1, the issue was subscribed 2.59 times, the RII category was subscribed 3.94x and NII category was subscribed 1.23x.