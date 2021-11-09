Lab-ware maker Tarsons Products IPO to open on Nov 15. See details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.07:25 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj ( with inputs from PTI )
Tarsons will use the proceeds from the IPO for paying debt, funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal, along with general corporate purposes
Life sciences company Tarsons Products will open its initial public offering for public subscription on November 15, Monday next week. The company will announce the upcoming IPO in a press conference on Wednesday.
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 17, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of 1.32 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor.
As a part of the OFS, promoters -- Sanjive Sehgal will offload up to 3.9 lakh equity shares and Rohan Sehgal will sell up to 3.1 lakh equity shares -- and investor Clear Vision Investment Holdings Pte Ltd will divest up to 1.25 crore equity shares.
The public issue will include a reservation for employees.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards paying debt, funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal, and general corporate purposes.
Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying a diverse range of quality lab-ware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals.
It manufactures a range of quality lab-ware products that helps advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare.