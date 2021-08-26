Lack of listing pop fails to hit demand for unlisted shares

“We have seen manifold jumps in share prices of Sterlite Power Transmission, One 97 Communications (Paytm) and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, among others on account of their IPO plans, which were trading at very undervalued prices before the IPO buzz. As the market gears up for startup IPOs, demand for unicorns and tech startups is increasing in the pre-IPO market," said Manan Doshi, co-founder, unlistedarena.com.