Lakshya Powertech IPO allotment today: Latest GMP & how to check status online

Lakshya Powertech IPO allotment is expected today after closing last week with a subscription rate of 573.36 times. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on October 22, with refunds for unsuccessful applicants on the same day.

As the initial public offer (IPO) of Lakshya Powertech closed for subscription last week, the focus has now shifted to its allotment status. Lakshya Powertech IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today.

The ₹49.91 crore IPO, which was open for subscription from October 16 to October 18 garnered a whopping 573.36 times bids. The non-institutional buyer category was subscribed the most at 1,117.75 times, followed by the retail category at 590.26 times and the qualified institutional buyers’ category at 212.18 times.

Given an overwhelming demand for the IPO, shares will be allotted on a proportional basis to retail investors. Lakshya Powertech shares will be credited to the investors' demat account on Tuesday, October 22 and the refund to those who did not receive an allotment will also take place on the same day.

The SME offer was priced in the range of ₹171 to ₹180 per share, with a minimum lot size of 800 shares.

Step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status Investors can check the allotment status for Lakshya Powertech IPO by logging on to the website of BSE or the registrar to the issue – KFinTech.

Lakshya Powertech IPO allotment status on KFintech 1. Login directly at KFintech

2. Select 'Lakshya Powertech Limited'

3. Select either of the three – Application No., Demat Account or PAN

4. Enter Application Number

5. Enter Captcha

6. Click on ‘Submit’ button

Your Lakshya Powertech IPO allotment status will appear on your screen.

Lakshya Powertech IPO Allotment Status on NSE Visit the NSE website and navigate to the IPO allotment status page Log in using your username and password From the dropdown of the list of companies, select Lakshya Powertech Verify your PAN details Enter your IPO application number Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status Lakshya Powertech IPO GMP The grey market premium or GMP for Lakshya Powertech IPO signals a strong listing for the SME issue. The company is commanding a premium of ₹190 apiece in the grey market over the IPO price of ₹180, suggests data from InvestorGain. This means that Lakshya Powertech shares could list at ₹370, a premium of 105.56 per cent, potentially offering multibagger gains to investors.

Lakshya Powertech IPO shares are expected to list on the bourses on Wednesday, October 23.