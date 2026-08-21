Lalithaa Jewellery IPO listing share price prediction: What latest GMP hints at

Lalithaa Jewellery GMP: Following the strong response to the Lalithaa Jewellery IPO, investors have now shifted their focus to the stock's potential listing gains, with the shares scheduled to debut on the Indian stock market on Monday, August 24.
The grey market premium (GMP) indicates that the stock could list at around ₹260 per share, representing a premium of approximately ₹59, or 29.35%, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹201.
The GMP reflects the expected difference between an IPO's issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is only a preliminary indicator and should not be the sole factor considered while making investment decisions.
The elevated GMP follows a strong subscription response to the issue across investor categories.
The ₹1,700-crore mainboard IPO was open for subscription from August 17 to August 19, 2026, at a price of ₹201 per share. The shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE.
The issue comprised a fresh issue of 5.97 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.49 crore shares worth ₹500 crore. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 66.63 times.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, with their portion subscribed 154 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed their quota 78 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 12.51 times. The employee category was subscribed 9.10 times, according to exchange data.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to fund the expansion of the company's store network, with a portion also earmarked for general corporate purposes.
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart operates in the southern Indian jewellery market, offering gold, silver and diamond jewellery under the Lalithaa brand. The company has a network of 61 stores across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry.
Most of the company's stores are located in Tier II and Tier III cities, which accounted for 60.25% of its revenue in FY26. The company claims to have the highest operating revenue per store among major organised jewellery retailers, including Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Senco Gold, Titan Company and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri.
On the financial front, the company reported a 177% year-on-year increase in profit to ₹1,009.8 crore in FY26, while revenue rose 48.1% to ₹25,023.9 crore.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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