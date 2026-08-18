Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market on 17 August 2026, and will remain open until 19 August 2026. So, investors have just two days to apply for the Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO. The company's management has offered shares of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart at a price band of ₹190 to ₹201 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the grey market is showing strong gains in listings for investors. According to Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked 69% after the end of bidding on day 1.
According to market observers, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today. This means Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹30, which is around 15% higher than the upper price band of the book-building issue. So, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP today is signalling around 15% listing gain for investors.
By 10:33 AM on day 2, the public issue had been booked 0.97 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 1.09 times, and the NII segment had been filled 1.08 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.67 times.
Giving an ‘Apply’ tag to the public issue, KC Securities says, “At the upper price band, the issue is valued at 11.14x FY26 P/E Post Issue, which appears attractive compared with listed peers. Given its strong brand, scalable business model, healthy return ratios and long-term growth potential, we believe Lalithaa Jewellery is well-positioned to benefit from the structural growth of organised jewellery retail. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue from a long-term perspective.”
Swastika Investmart has also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “Lalithaa is priced at a ~75% discount on a P/E basis compared to national organised peers like Kalyan Jewellers and Titan. While its net margins (4.04%) are slimmer due to its value-pricing stance, its return ratios (ROE > 41%) significantly outperform peer group averages. Apply with moderate conviction, suitable for listing gains and long-term investors who are comfortable with the associated risks.”
Axis Capital and SMIF Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO.
In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the most likely Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO allotment date is 20 August 2026, whereas the most likely Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO listing date is 24 August 2026.
MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.
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