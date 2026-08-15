Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO kicks-off on 17 August: GMP hints 11% listing pop; check 10 key things to know

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO opens for subscription on Monday, 17 August. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart operates in the southern Indian jewellery market, offering gold, silver and diamond jewellery under the Lalithaa brand, with products tailored to regional preferences. The company has a network of 61 stores across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry. Of these, 45 stores are located in Tier II and Tier III cities, which contributed 60.25% of revenue in FY26.

The company claims to have the highest operating revenue per store among major organised jewellery retailers, including Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Senco Gold, Titan Company and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart reported a 177% year-on-year rise in profit to ₹1,009.8 crore in FY26, while revenue increased 48.1% to ₹25,023.9 crore.

Growth was more subdued in FY25, with profit rising 1.4% to ₹364.7 crore, while revenue grew just 0.65% to ₹16,897.3 crore.

10 key things to know about Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP today: Lalithaa Jewellery IPO GMP today is +23. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Lalithaa Jewellery share was ₹224 apiece, which is 11.44% higher than the IPO price of ₹201.

According to recent grey market activity over the past six sessions, the IPO's Grey Market Price (GMP) is trending upward today, suggesting a favourable listing outlook. During this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated from a minimum of ₹0.00 to a maximum of ₹41.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO date: Lalithaa Jewellery IPO opens for subscription on Monday, 17 August and closes on Wednesday, 19 August.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO price band: Lalithaa Jewellery IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹190 to ₹201 per equity share of face value of ₹5.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO lot size: Lalithaa Jewellery IPO lot size is 74 equity shares and in multiples of 74 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: Lalithaa Jewellery Mart on Friday, 14 August raised ₹508 crore from anchor investors, including Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Bandhan Mutual Fund, ahead of the opening of its ₹1,700-crore IPO.

According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, the company allotted 2.53 crore equity shares to 22 anchor investors at ₹201 per share.

Other prominent investors participating in the anchor round included Sanshi Fund-I, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Bajaj Life Insurance.

Domestic mutual funds received 1.14 crore shares, accounting for 45.26% of the total anchor allocation.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO details: Lalithaa Jewellery IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹500 crore.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO objective: The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to expand its store network.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO listing date and allotment details: Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, 20 August. The company is likely to initiate refunds on Friday, 21 August, and will credit shares to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart share price is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, 24 August.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the merchant bankers for the Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is acting as the registrar to the issue.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for retail investors.

The company has reserved shares worth up to ₹6 crore for its employees, which may be offered at a 10% discount to the final offer price.