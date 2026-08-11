Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Price band set at ₹190-201 per share; check key dates, issue details

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO price band: The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹190 to ₹201 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, 17 August and will close on Wednesday, 19 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, 14 August.

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The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO lot size is 74 equity shares and in multiples of 74 equity shares thereafter.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The company has reserved shares worth up to ₹6 crore for its employees, which may be offered at a 10% discount to the final offer price.

Tentatively, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 20 August and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 21 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 24 August.

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Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO details The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,200 crore, while promoter and founder Kiran Kumar Jain will offer shares worth ₹500 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS).

As part of its expansion strategy, the company plans to utilise up to ₹1,033.2 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to establish 10 new stores across southern India. The expenditure will cover store fit-outs, including furniture and fixtures, equipment, IT hardware and software, and inventory requirements.

The remaining proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for general corporate purposes, while the proceeds from the OFS will accrue to the promoter.

Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital have been appointed as the merchant bankers for the Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO.

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Company details Lalithaa Jewellery Mart offers gold, silver and diamond jewellery tailored to regional preferences in the southern Indian jewellery market under the Lalithaa brand. The company operates 61 stores across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Of these, 45 stores are located in Tier II and Tier III cities, which contributed 60.25% of the company's revenue in FY26.

The company claims to have the highest operating revenue per store among key organised jewellery players, including Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Senco Gold, Titan Company and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart reported a profit of ₹1,009.8 crore in FY26, marking a 177% increase from the previous year. Revenue surged 48.1% year-on-year to ₹25,023.9 crore during the same period.

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However, growth was considerably weaker in FY25. Profit rose just 1.4% to ₹364.7 crore from ₹359.8 crore in FY24, while revenue increased 0.65% to ₹16,897.3 crore from ₹16,788 crore.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.