Lamosaic India IPO allotment: How to check status online on Kfin Technologies, NSE

  • Lamosaic India IPO investors are now awaiting the finalisation of the company's share allotment status after the successful closure of the issue. Successful bidders will be informed through email and SMS about the IPO share allotment.

Published27 Nov 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Lamosaic India IPO allotment: Interior decoration products manufacturer Lamosaic India Ltd will likely announce the IPO share allotment on Wednesday, November 27.

The public offer closed for bidding on Tuesday and was subscribed more than two times.

Lamosaic India IPO investors are now awaiting the finalisation of the Lamosaic India IPO allotment status after the successful closure of the issue. Successful bidders will be informed through email and SMS about the IPO share allotment.

Investors can also check the Lamosaic India IPO allotment status on the NSE and the official website of IPO registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Steps to check Lamosaic India share allotment on Kfin Technologies

1. Open KfinTechnologies Ltd’s website (https://www.kfintech.com )

2. Go to Products sections

3. Click on IPO share allotment

4. Click on Select Company and from the dropdown pick Lamosaic India Ltd

5. Enter application number or PAN number, or client ID

6. Enter the captcha code and click Submit.

How to check Lamosaic India share allotment status on NSE website

1. Open the NSE IPO allotment status page: www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2. Login with username and password (Investors need to create Login & Password)

3. Select Lamosaic India Ltd

4. Verify PAN

5. Enter IPO application No

6. Click on Submit

Lamosaic India IPO Subscription Status

At the close of bidding on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, Lamosaic India IPO was booked nearly two times. The issue opened for subscription on November 21. The IPO attracted bids for more than 52.9 lakh shares compared to 29.07 lakh shares on offer for subscription, leading to an overall subscription of 1.82 times.

Among investor categories, the retail portion was booked 2.65 times. Retail individual investors placed bids for 38.62 lakh shares against 14.53 lakh shares on offer.

The Non-Institutional Investors’ portion was booked 98 per cent. NIIs placed bids for more than 14.27 lakh shares against 14.53 lakh shares reserved for the category.

Qualified Institutional Buyers applied for over 1,200 shares of Lamosaic India.

Lamosaic India IPO details

The 61.2 crore Lemosaic India IPO comprised a fresh issue of 30.6 lakh shares and no offer-for-sale component. The company fixed the IPO price at 200 per share. The minimum lot size was 600 shares for retail investors. The minimum investment required was 1,20,000.

The company will initiate refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts on November 28. The company has proposed to list shares on November 29.

Lemosaic India has proposed to utilise IPO proceeds for repayment of its debt, funding incremental working capital requirements, pursuing inorganic growth and for other general corporate purposes.

About Lamosaic India

Maharashtra-based Lamosaic India manufactures and sells interior decoration-related products. It sells products under the Lamosaic brand that include flush doors, decorative laminates, plywood, printing paper and acrylic sheets. It also supplies laminated and decorative flush doors based on order.

The company reported revenue of 55.65 crore in the year ended on March 31, 2024, against 31.75 crore in the year-ago period. Profit after tax was 8.22 crore in FY24 against 4.07 crore in FY23.

