Lamosaic India IPO opens November 21, sets price band at ₹200 apiece; check GMP, other details

  • Lamosaic India IPO opens on November 21 and closes on November 26, with a price band of 200 per share. The company reported significant growth, with a 75.25% revenue increase and a 102.13% PAT rise for the financial year ending March 2024.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 Nov 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Lamosaic India IPO opens on November 21 and closes on November 26, with a price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 per share.
Lamosaic India IPO opens on November 21 and closes on November 26, with a price band of ₹200 per share.(https://www.lamosaic.in/)

Lamosaic India IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, November 21, and closes on Tuesday, November 26. Lamosaic India IPO price band has been fixed at 200 per equity share of face value of 10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter.

Lamosaic India Limited, established in January 2020, has quickly become a significant competitor in the decorative laminates and plywood sector. The company provides an array of premium products, such as flush doors, decorative laminates, acrylic sheets, printing paper (base), and plywood, serving both residential and commercial clientele. In September 2023, Lamosaic ventured into manufacturing by inaugurating a cutting-edge facility in Chembur, Mumbai. This tactical decision has enabled the company to enhance its control over quality, expenses, and customer satisfaction by offering customized products that meet various market demands.

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's (with a P/E of 13.52) listed peers are ArchidPly Industries Ltd (with the P/E of 33.80), Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd (with the P/E of 20.79), and Duroply Industries Ltd (with the P/E of 223.20).

Lamosaic India experienced a revenue growth of 75.25%, while profit after tax (PAT) saw an increase of 102.13% for the financial year that concluded on March 31, 2024, compared to March 31, 2023.

Lamosaic India IPO details

Lamosaic India IPO consists of fresh issue of 3,060,000 equity shares aggregating to 61.20 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance for the following purposes: Repayment of specific borrowings; addressing additional working capital needs; pursuing growth through acquisitions; and for general corporate expenses.

Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd serves as the lead manager for the Lamosaic India IPO, and Kfin Technologies Ltd acts as the issue registrar. Svcm Securities is designated as the market maker for the Lamosaic India IPO.

 

Lamosaic India IPO GMP today

Lamosaic India IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 200 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

According to investorgain.com experts, based on the last six sessions of grey market activity, today's IPO GMP trend shows no significant movement; expect this trend to continue until the listing date.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 02:22 PM IST
