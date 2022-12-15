Landmark Cars IPO: 50% of public offer subscribed on Day 3; check latest GMP

Landmark Cars IPO: Around 50% of the public offer size has been subscribed so far on the last day. The IPO is set to close on Thursday. Employees' portion has continued to make strong bidding, while high-net worth clients also show robust demand. The automobile services provider launched ₹552 crore IPO on December 13. In the grey market, the IPO traded at a premium of ₹10 per share.
As per NSE data, at around 12.33 pm, Landmark Cars IPO received bids of 40,47,791 equity shares compared to the offered size of 80,41,805 equity shares -- subscribing by 50%.
Further, the data revealed that employees' portion oversubscribed by 2.41 times. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) aka HNIs portion subscribed by 91%, under which, the portion reserved for investors with bidding more than ₹10 lakh oversubscribed by 1.22 times. Retail individual investors' portion subscribed by 43%, and the portion of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed by 30%.
The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue worth ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹402 crore. Selling shareholders in the OFS are -- TPG Growth II SF, Aastha Limited, Sanjay Karsandas Thakker HUF, and Garima Misra. The price band for the IPO is fixed at ₹481 per share and ₹506 per share at a face value of ₹5 each. From the total IPO, 50% of the IPO size will be reserved for QIBs, while 35% will be kept for retail investors and 15% will be allotted to NIIs.
Landmark Cars plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for pre-payment of borrowings availed by its subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.
Landmark Cars is is among the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, and Renault. The company has a commercial vehicle dealership with Ashok Leyland in India.
The company's presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service, and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants, and accessories), sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party finance and insurance products.
By end of the June 2022 quarter, the company has expanded its network to include 112 outlets in 8 Indian states and union territories, comprised of 59 sales showrooms and outlets and 53 after-sales services and spare outlets.
After the IPO launch, the equity shares will be listed on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE.
With the latest GMP of ₹10, the possible listing price for Landmark Cars may come to around ₹516 per equity share ( ₹10 plus ₹506 per share). Generally, a grey market is where a company's shares are offered unofficially to traders and hence they are not Sebi-regulated. A GMP does give a fair understanding of how a stock will be listed, however, there is no guarantee of the accuracy.
