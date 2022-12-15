Landmark Cars IPO: 50% of public offer subscribed on Day 3; check latest GMP

The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue worth ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹402 crore. Selling shareholders in the OFS are -- TPG Growth II SF, Aastha Limited, Sanjay Karsandas Thakker HUF, and Garima Misra. The price band for the IPO is fixed at ₹481 per share and ₹506 per share at a face value of ₹5 each. From the total IPO, 50% of the IPO size will be reserved for QIBs, while 35% will be kept for retail investors and 15% will be allotted to NIIs.