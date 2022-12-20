Landmark Cars IPO: Announcement of share allocation can be done any time today as tentative Landmark Cars IPO allotment date is 20th December 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Landmark Cars IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Landmark Cars IPO share allotment status online.

Landmark Cars IPO allotment status Link Intime

As mentioned above, a bidder can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow below mentioned step by step guide for Landmark Cars IPO allotment status check online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Landmark Cars IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Landmark Cars IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Landmark Cars IPO allotment status BSE

One can check one's Landmark Cars IPO application status online by logging in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Landmark Cars IPO;

3] Enter Landmark Cars IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Landmark Cars IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Landmark Cars IPO listing date is most likely on 23rd December 2022.