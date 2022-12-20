Landmark Cars IPO allotment date today. Here's how to check status online

Landmark Cars IPO: Announcement of share allocation can be done any time today as tentative Landmark Cars IPO allotment date is 20th December 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Landmark Cars IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

