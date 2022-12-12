Landmark Cars IPO: Check latest GMP, other details ahead of the public offer

Automobile services provider, Landmark Cars traded at a premium of ₹56 per equity share in the grey market on Monday ahead of its initial public offer (IPO). The company is set to launch its ₹552 crore IPO on December 13. Subscriptions to the IPO will be allowed till December 15. However, anchor investors will be able to bid for the IPO on December 12.
Landmark Cars IPO consists of a fresh issue worth ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹402 crore. Selling shareholders in the OFS are -- TPG Growth II SF, Aastha Limited, Sanjay Karsandas Thakker HUF, and Garima Misra.
The total issue size is up to 1,14,78,394 equity shares at a price band of ₹481 per share and ₹506 per share. There is a discount of ₹48 per equity share also being offered to eligible employees bidding in the Employee Reservation portion. The face value of the equity shares offered in the IPO is ₹5 each.
Meanwhile, 50% of the IPO size will be reserved for QIBs, while 35% will be kept for retail investors and 15% will be allotted to NIIs.
Landmark Cars plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for pre-payment of borrowings availed by its subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.
Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers (BLRM) of the IPO. While Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.
With a GMP of ₹56, Landmark Cars have the potential to list at ₹562 per share ( ₹56 plus ₹506 per equity share). Typically, a grey market is where a company's shares are offered unofficially to traders and hence they are not Sebi-regulated. A GMP does give a fair understanding of how a stock will be listed, however, there is no guarantee of the accuracy.
The company is among the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, and Renault. The company has a commercial vehicle dealership with Ashok Leyland in India.
Its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service, and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants, and accessories), sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.
As of June 30, 2022, the company has expanded its network to include 112 outlets in 8 Indian states and union territories, comprised of 59 sales showrooms and outlets and 53 after-sales services and spare outlets.
