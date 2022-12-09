Landmark Cars IPO: GMP, key things to know ahead of subscription opening1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM IST
- Landmark Cars IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹150 crore and an OFS of up to ₹402 crore
Amid IPOs rush, automobile dealership chain Landmark Cars Ltd's ₹552 crore initial public offering will open for public subscription next week on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹481-506 per share for its initial share sale which will conclude on Thursday, December 15, 2022.