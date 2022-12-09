Landmark Cars IPO: GMP, key things to know ahead of subscription opening

Landmark Cars IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹150 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of up to ₹402 crore. Those selling shares through the OFS route are TPG Growth II SF PTE Ltd, Sanjay Karsandas Thakker HUF, Aastha Limited and Garima Misra. Proceeds from its fresh issuance worth ₹120 crore will be utilised for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.