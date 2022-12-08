Landmark Cars IPO to launch next week. Date, price band announced1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 01:18 PM IST
- Landmark Cars IPO: The bidding for anchor investors will open on Monday, December 12
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Landmark Cars will open for public subscription next week on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and the issue will conclude on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹481-506 apiece and the bidding for anchor investors will open next on Monday, December 12.