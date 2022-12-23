Landmark Cars IPO listing today. Experts predict 'flat' debut of shares2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 06:02 AM IST
- Landmark Cars IPO listing date has been fixed on 23rd December 2022
Landmark Cars IPO: Shares of Landmark Cars Limited are going to list on BSE and NSE on 23rd December 2022 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Friday, December 23, 2022, the equity shares of Landmark Cars Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started