Landmark Cars IPO listing today. Experts predict 'flat' debut of shares

Expecting fair to discounted listing of Landmark Cars IPO, Pravesh Gour of Swastika Investmart said, "The issue had received a good response from investors on both the institutional and retail sides, but the current GMP is Rs. (-5) over its issue price because of huge competition, and the company still needs to reduce debt. The issue has been fully priced, with a P/E ratio of around 28. Looking at the current market conditions, it will not be fair to expect much from its listing."