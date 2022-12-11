Landmark Cars IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of the auto company, which has dealership of Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, Renault, etc. is going to open on 13th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 15th December 2022. Landmark Cars Limited has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹481 to ₹506 apiece and it aims to raise ₹552 crore from this IPO.

Ahead of Landmark Cars IPO opening date, grey market is also giving positive signals in regard to the public offer. According to market observers, shares of Landmark Cars are available at a premium of ₹53 per equity share.

Here we list out important Landmark Cars IPO details in 10 points:

1] Landmark Cars IPO GMP: Shares of the auto dealer company are available at a premium of ₹53 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Landmark Cars IPO price band: The public issue is offered at a price band of ₹481 to ₹506 per equity share.

3] Landmark Cars IPO date: The public offer will open on 13th December 2022 and it will remain open till 15th December 2022.

4] Landmark Cars IPO size: The auto dealer company aims to raise ₹552 crore from its public offer out of which ₹150 crore is expected to fresh issues whereas rest ₹402 crore is reserved via offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] Landmark Cars IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lot and one lot will comprise 29 shares of the company.

6] Landmark Cars IPO application limit: A subscriber can apply for at least one lot whereas a retail investor can apply for maximum 13 lots.

7] Landmark Cars IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 20th December 2022.

8] Landmark Cars IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

9] Landmark Cars IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and most likely date for listing of shares is 23rd December 2022.

10] Landmark Cars IPO review: Highlighting fundamentals of the company, Axis Capital report says, "As of June 30, 2022, Landmark has network of 112 outlets in 8 Indian states and union territories, comprised of 59 sales showrooms and outlets and 53 after-sales service outlets. Company’s vehicle dealership network is spread across 32 cities in 8 states and union territories including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal and the National Capital Territory of Delhi."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.