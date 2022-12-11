Landmark Cars IPO opens this week. GMP, review, date, other details in 10 points

Landmark Cars IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of the auto company, which has dealership of Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, Renault, etc. is going to open on 13th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 15th December 2022. Landmark Cars Limited has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹481 to ₹506 apiece and it aims to raise ₹552 crore from this IPO.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}