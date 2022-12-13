Landmark Cars IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

Giving 'subscribe' tag to Landmark Cars IPO, Marwadi Shares and Finance report said, "Considering the FY-22 adjusted EPS of Rs.16.72 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 30.27x with a market cap of Rs.20,033 Mn. There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of Landmark Cars Limited," adding, "We assign a “Subscribe" rating to this IPO as the company is amongst the leading automotive dealership for major OEMs with a strong focus on high-growth segments. Also, it is available at reasonable valuations considering the future growth potential of the company."