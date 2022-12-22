Landmark Cars IPO's shares listing likely tomorrow. What GMP signals1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 01:56 PM IST
- Landmark Cars IPO had a price range of ₹481-506 a share
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of automobile dealership chain Landmark Cars got subscribed 3.06 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday, helped by huge interest from institutional buyers. The initial share sale received bids for 2,46,45,186 shares against 80,41,805 shares on offer.
