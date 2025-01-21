Landmark Immigration IPO allotment expected today: Latest GMP, steps to check status

Landmark Immigration IPO Allotment: The allotment for Landmark Immigration IPO is expected to be finalised today, January 21. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited, or the BSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from January 16 to January 20, saw a healthy response from investors, being oversubscribed by 72.84 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 116.71 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 81.87 times. The IPO price was set between ₹70 and ₹72 per share.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on January 22, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of January 23, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue towards funding capital expenditure for setting up new branches, advertisement expenses to enhance brand awareness and visibility, pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Landmark Immigration IPO allotment status check on registrar website Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar website at this link -https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Choose ‘Landmark Immigration’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select among Application No., Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details using the selected option.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit.

Your Landmark Immigration IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website:

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select 'Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the ‘Issue Name’ drop-down option.

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

Landmark Immigration IPO GMP signals healthy listing Today's grey market premium (GMP) for the Landmark Immigration IPO is ₹25 per share, suggesting that the shares are likely to list ₹25 above their issue price.

With this GMP and an issue price of ₹72 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹97, reflecting a 36 per cent premium over the issue price.

About Landmark Immigration The company offers integrated global consultancy services, which include global education consultancy (“GEC”) services to students aspiring to build careers abroad, majorly in Canada, and immigration consultancy (“IC”) services for tourists/businesses and applications for permanent residency (PR).

Within GEC, the company assists students in making informed educational decisions, and within IC, it helps customers with visa applications for tourist or business purposes and those eligible for PR in their respective countries.

According to the company's RHP report, it provides a one-stop solution for students and customers, predominantly from Punjab, Chandigarh, and Vadodara.

The company plans to enter new geographical markets and expand its course offerings, which it believes will enhance its potential for future growth and expansion.