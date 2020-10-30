Landmark Singapore IPO turns professor into multimillionaire

Shi, 56, is originally from China and founded Nanofilm in 1999 with $300,000. It started as a tech startup spun off from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, where he worked as an associate professor, after Japanese conglomerate Hitachi sought to adopt Shi’s coating technology to its hard-disk drives. As NTU decided to create a company to commercialize the technology, the school asked him to lead it. Shi said in an interview with a local magazine in 2018 that he was “‘forced’ to go into business" and initially negotiated to take no-pay leave from the university for two years as a backup plan.