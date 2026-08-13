LAPL Automotive SME IPO listing: Shares debut at a 44% premium despite weak stock market sentiment

Shares of LAPL Automotive made a stellar debut on the BSE SME on Thursday, 13 August, in an otherwise weak market. LAPL Automotive's share price was listed at 135, up 43.62% from the issue price of 94.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Aug 2026, 10:08 AM IST
LAPL Automotive IPO listing: Shares debuted at a 44% premium despite weak stock market sentiment.
LAPL Automotive IPO listing: Shares debuted at a 44% premium despite weak stock market sentiment.(an AI-generated image)

LAPL Automotive SME IPO listing: Shares of LAPL Automotive made a stellar debut on the BSE SME on Thursday, 13 August, in an otherwise weak market. LAPL Automotive's share price was listed at 135, up 43.62% from the issue price of 94.

However, soon after its listing, the SME stock witnessed profit booking, which dragged it to 129, close to its 5% lower price band of 128.25.

Around 10:05 AM, the stock was at 131.01, 39.37% up from its issue price. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.23% down at 77,791 at that time.

However, grey market sources said that the stock's listing was slightly below expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) on LAPL Automotive shares on Thursday morning was 50, suggesting the stock could list at a 53.19% premium over its issue price.

More to come…

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