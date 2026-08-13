LAPL Automotive SME IPO listing: Shares debut at a 44% premium despite weak stock market sentiment

LAPL Automotive SME IPO listing: Shares of LAPL Automotive made a stellar debut on the BSE SME on Thursday, 13 August, in an otherwise weak market. LAPL Automotive's share price was listed at ₹135, up 43.62% from the issue price of ₹94.

However, soon after its listing, the SME stock witnessed profit booking, which dragged it to ₹129, close to its 5% lower price band of ₹128.25.

Around 10:05 AM, the stock was at ₹131.01, 39.37% up from its issue price. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.23% down at 77,791 at that time.