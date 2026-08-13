LAPL Automotive SME IPO listing: Shares debut at a 44% premium despite weak stock market sentiment

LAPL Automotive SME IPO listing: Shares of LAPL Automotive made a stellar debut on the BSE SME on Thursday, 13 August, in an otherwise weak market. LAPL Automotive's share price was listed at ₹135, up 43.62% from the issue price of ₹94.

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However, soon after its listing, the SME stock witnessed profit booking, which dragged it to ₹129, close to its 5% lower price band of ₹128.25.

Around 10:05 AM, the stock was at ₹131.01, 39.37% up from its issue price. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.23% down at 77,791 at that time.

However, grey market sources said that the stock's listing was slightly below expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) on LAPL Automotive shares on Thursday morning was ₹50, suggesting the stock could list at a 53.19% premium over its issue price.



More to come…