Large firms gear up to test IPO waters again

According to Sebi norms, the financial numbers for a particular quarter are valid for only 135 days and, hence, June financials (last completed quarter) of companies will be valid only till mid-November. If companies do not take advantage of the current market window, then they may see a delay in their ability to launch the deal as they will have to file their red herring prospectus with September-quarter financials, which may take time to prepare and, thus, the companies may miss the current market window, the second person said.