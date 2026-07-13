Laser Power IPO Day 3: Issue booked 1x so far. GMP hints 16% listing gain. Should you apply or skip?

The Laser Power IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 9 July, and will remain open until Monday, 13 July. The company has fixed the Laser Power and Infra IPO price band at ₹205–214 per share, with a lot size of 70 equity shares and bids accepted in multiples of 70 shares thereafter.

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Ahead of the issue, the company raised nearly ₹223 crore from anchor investors through its anchor book on Wednesday, 8 July, a day before the Laser Power IPO opening date.

The Laser Power and Infra IPO, aggregating ₹742 crore, has reserved up to 50% of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.

The basis of allotment for the Laser Power IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, 14 July. Shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on Wednesday, 15 July, while refunds for unsuccessful bidders are expected to be processed the same day. The Laser Power IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, 16 July.

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Laser Power & Infra Ltd. operates in both the manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segments. The company manufactures power cables, conductors, aluminium wire rods, aerial bunched cables, and other products used in the power transmission and distribution industry.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, with a combined installed production capacity of 85,448 metric tonnes as of 31 March 2026.

Laser Power IPO GMP today Laser Power IPO GMP today is +34.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Laser Power & Infra share was ₹248.5 apiece, which is 16.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹214.

According to recent grey market trends over the past ten sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting optimistic expectations for a solid listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a low of ₹0.00 and a high of ₹36.50, as noted by experts.

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Laser Power IPO subscription status Laser Power IPO subscription status was 1x on day 2, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 80%, and NII portion has been booked 1.93x, QIBs portion received 64% bids.

The company has received bids for 2,55,29,140 shares against 2,55,86,207 shares on offer at 17:00 IST, according to BSE data.

Laser Power IPO review BP Equities has assigned a "Subscribe" rating to the Laser Power & Infra IPO, citing the company's long-term growth prospects driven by rising investments in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, smart grids, and network modernisation. At the upper price band of ₹214, the issue is valued at 16.2x FY26 P/E based on diluted EPS of ₹13.2. While the valuation appears relatively demanding, the brokerage believes the company's integrated business model, improving profitability, and favourable industry outlook provide strong long-term growth visibility.

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Swastika Investmart has also recommended subscribing to the IPO for the medium- to long-term. The brokerage noted that the issue is priced at around 19.8x FY26 P/E, lower than listed peers such as Apar Industries and KEI Industries. It highlighted that nearly 90% of the fresh issue proceeds will be used to reduce debt, strengthening the balance sheet and improving profitability. The brokerage also pointed to the company's 42% growth in FY26 profit, supported by higher EBITDA margins despite lower revenue, and a ₹3,243 crore order book, which offers revenue visibility over the next 12–18 months.

SBICAP Securities has assigned a "Subscribe" rating with a long-term investment horizon, highlighting the company's strong financial performance. It noted that Laser Power & Infra delivered a revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted PAT CAGR of 15.4%, 39.0%, and 72.5%, respectively, during FY24–FY26. At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at 25.3x FY26 post-issue P/E, which the brokerage believes is lower than larger peers and broadly in line with companies of similar size. It added that debt reduction through the IPO proceeds is expected to lower interest costs and support future profitability.

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Choice Equity Broking has recommended "Subscribe for Long Term", stating that the planned utilisation of a significant portion of the IPO proceeds towards debt repayment is expected to reduce finance costs, strengthen the company's balance sheet, and improve earnings growth. The brokerage believes Laser Power & Infra is well positioned to benefit from its diversified product portfolio, expanding EPC business, and favourable industry tailwinds arising from increased investments in India's power transmission and distribution infrastructure. At the upper price band, the issue is valued at 19.8x P/E and 1.4x EV/Sales, which it considers reasonable given the company's integrated business model, improving financial profile, and deleveraging-led earnings potential.

Laser Power IPO details The IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares totalling ₹542 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore by the company's promoters.

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As part of the OFS, promoter Deepak Goel plans to sell shares valued at up to ₹112.5 crore, while Rakhi Goel and Devesh Goel will offer shares worth ₹25 crore and ₹62.5 crore, respectively.

The company intends to allocate ₹490 crore from the net proceeds of the new issue for the prepayment or repayment of specific borrowings, with the remaining amount designated for general corporate purposes.

IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are serving as the lead managers for the book-running of this issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.