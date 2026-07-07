Subscribe

Laser Power & Infra IPO: From issue price to OFS details - 10 key things investors should know from the RHP

Laser Power & Infra's IPO is valued at 742 crore, with shares priced between 203 and 214. Subscription opens on July 9, 2026, and closes on July 13, 2026. The company focuses on power cables and EPC projects, promising future growth.

Pranati Deva
Updated7 Jul 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Laser Power & Infra IPO
Laser Power & Infra IPO
AI Quick Read

Laser Power & Infra IPO: Laser Power & Infra has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) worth 742 crore. The issue has set a price band at 203 to 214 per share.

Advertisement

Laser Power & Infra IPO opens for subscription on Jul 9, 2026 and closes on Jul 13, 2026. The allotment for the Laser Power & Infra IPO is expected to be finalized on Jul 14, 2026. Laser Power & Infra IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Jul 16, 2026.

The lot size for an application is 70 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is 14,980 (70 shares) (based on upper price).

The grey market premium (GMP) of Laser Power & Infra IPO stood at 14 per share on July 7, ahead of opening for subscription. The GMP indicated a likely listing price of 228, a premium of 6.54% from its offer price of 214.

Advertisement
Also Read | Apollo Hospitals shares turn negative after hitting record high. Do you own?

From the size of the issue and use of proceeds to financial performance and key risks, here are 10 things investors should know before the IPO.

10 Key things investors must know

1. IPO size

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth up to 400 crore by existing shareholders.

2. Promoters to offload 400 crore worth of shares

The OFS consists of shares worth 225 crore by Deepak Goel, 125 crore by Devesh Goel and 50 crore by Rakhi Goel. The promoters of the company are Deepak Goel, Devesh Goel, Akshat Goel and Rakhi Goel.

3. How will the IPO proceeds be used?

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, capital expenditure and general corporate purposes, aimed at supporting future growth and strengthening its balance sheet.

Advertisement

4. What does the company do?

Originally incorporated in 1988, Laser Power & Infra is engaged in manufacturing power cables, conductors and other products used in the transmission and distribution sector, while also undertaking EPC projects. In the DRHP, the company describes itself as the fastest-growing manufacturer of power cables and conductors in India by revenue growth during the relevant period.

5. Strong order book provides revenue visibility

One of the company's key strengths, according to the DRHP, is its strong and diversified order book, which provides revenue visibility and supports future business growth across its manufacturing and EPC operations.

6. Marquee customers and global partnerships

The DRHP highlights the company's established relationships with marquee customers and strategic partnerships with international players as key competitive strengths. It believes these relationships have helped strengthen its market position and expand its business opportunities.

Advertisement

7. Revenue and profit have grown sharply

Revenue from operations increased from 1,314.46 crore in FY23 to 2,570.40 crore in FY25, representing a 39.84% CAGR. During the same period, profit after tax (PAT) rose from 23.19 crore to 106.75 crore, while EBITDA increased from 111.67 crore to 250.39 crore. EBITDA margin improved from 8.50% to 9.74%, while PAT margin expanded from 1.75% to 4.12%.

Also Read | Last day to tender! Bajaj Auto buyback worth ₹5,633 crore closes today

8. Return ratios and leverage have improved

The company's RoE improved from 7.98% in FY23 to 19.76% in FY25, while RoCE increased from 11.14% to 17.58%. Net working capital days reduced from 142 days to 88 days, while the Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved from 3.33 times in FY23 to 1.99 times in FY25, indicating stronger operating efficiency and lower leverage.

Advertisement

9. Key risks to watch

Among the key risks highlighted in the DRHP is the company's dependence on government departments, public sector undertakings and electricity boards, with a significant portion of its business generated through competitive tender-based contracts. Any slowdown in infrastructure spending, delay in project awards or inability to secure new contracts could impact its business and financial performance.

10. Lead managers

The IPO is being managed by IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities as the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

IPOIPOsGrey Market PremiumIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOLaser Power & Infra IPO: From issue price to OFS details - 10 key things investors should know from the RHP
Advertisement
Read Next Story