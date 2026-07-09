Laser Power & Infra IPO Day 1: Issue booked 4% so far. GMP hints 7% listing gain. Apply or not?

The Laser Power & Infra IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, 9 July, and close on Monday, 13 July. The company has fixed the Laser Power & Infra IPO price band at ₹205 to ₹214 per share, with a lot size of 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 shares thereafter.

The basis of allotment for the Laser Power & Infra IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, 14 July. Successful bidders are likely to receive shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, 15 July, the same day refunds will be initiated for unsuccessful applicants. The Laser Power & Infra share price is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, 16 July.

Ahead of the public issue, Laser Power & Infra Ltd raised around ₹223 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday. The anchor book allocation took place on Wednesday, 8 July, a day before the IPO opened for subscription.

The Laser Power & Infra IPO, worth ₹742 crore, has reserved up to 50% of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.

Laser Power & Infra operates across the manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segments. The company manufactures power cables, conductors, aluminium wire rods, aerial bunched cables, and other products used in the power transmission and distribution sector.

The company has three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal with a combined installed manufacturing capacity of 85,448 metric tonnes as of 31 March 2026.

Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP today Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP today is +15. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Laser Power & Infra share was ₹229 apiece, which is 7.01% higher than the IPO price of ₹214.

Considering grey market activity over the past six sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is expected to deliver a strong debut. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹28, according to expert opinions.

Laser Power & Infra IPO Review Brokerages have largely maintained a positive outlook on the IPO, citing the company's improving profitability, healthy order book, and favourable industry tailwinds.

According to BP Equities, the company's long-term growth is expected to be supported by rising investments in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, smart grids, and network modernisation. At the upper end of the price band of ₹214, the issue is valued at a P/E of 16.2 times based on FY26 diluted EPS of ₹13.2. While the valuation appears relatively demanding, BP Equities believes the company's integrated business model, improving profitability, and positive industry outlook offer strong long-term growth visibility. The brokerage has assigned a "Subscribe" rating to the IPO for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Swastika Investmart also recommends subscribing to the issue for the medium to long term. The brokerage noted that the IPO is priced at around 19.8 times P/E, which is lower than listed peers such as Apar Industries and KEI Industries. It highlighted that nearly 90% of the fresh issue proceeds will be used to reduce debt, which is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and improve profitability. Swastika Investmart further pointed to the company's 42% growth in FY26 profit, driven by higher EBITDA margins despite lower revenue, and its ₹3,243 crore order book, which provides healthy revenue visibility over the next 12–18 months. The brokerage believes attractive valuations, lower leverage, and favourable sector prospects support a "Subscribe" recommendation.

Laser Power & Infra IPO Details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore by the company's promoters.

Under the OFS, promoter Deepak Goel will sell up to ₹112.5 crore worth of shares, while Rakhi Goel and Devesh Goel will offload ₹25 crore and ₹62.5 crore worth of shares, respectively.

The company plans to utilise ₹490 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards the prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

Laser Power & Infra IPO Subscription Status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST on Thursday's deals.