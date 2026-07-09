Laser Power & Infra IPO Day 1: Issue booked 4% so far. GMP hints 7% listing gain. Apply or not?

The Laser Power & Infra IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, 9 July, and close on Monday, 13 July. The company has fixed the Laser Power & Infra IPO price band at ₹205 to ₹214 per share, with a lot size of 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 shares thereafter.

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The basis of allotment for the Laser Power & Infra IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, 14 July. Successful bidders are likely to receive shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, 15 July, the same day refunds will be initiated for unsuccessful applicants. The Laser Power & Infra share price is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, 16 July.

Ahead of the public issue, Laser Power & Infra Ltd raised around ₹223 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday. The anchor book allocation took place on Wednesday, 8 July, a day before the IPO opened for subscription.

The Laser Power & Infra IPO, worth ₹742 crore, has reserved up to 50% of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.

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Laser Power & Infra operates across the manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segments. The company manufactures power cables, conductors, aluminium wire rods, aerial bunched cables, and other products used in the power transmission and distribution sector.

The company has three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal with a combined installed manufacturing capacity of 85,448 metric tonnes as of 31 March 2026.

Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP today Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP today is +15. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Laser Power & Infra share was ₹229 apiece, which is 7.01% higher than the IPO price of ₹214.

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Considering grey market activity over the past six sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is expected to deliver a strong debut. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹28, according to expert opinions.

Laser Power & Infra IPO Review Brokerages have largely maintained a positive outlook on the IPO, citing the company's improving profitability, healthy order book, and favourable industry tailwinds.

According to BP Equities, the company's long-term growth is expected to be supported by rising investments in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, smart grids, and network modernisation. At the upper end of the price band of ₹214, the issue is valued at a P/E of 16.2 times based on FY26 diluted EPS of ₹13.2. While the valuation appears relatively demanding, BP Equities believes the company's integrated business model, improving profitability, and positive industry outlook offer strong long-term growth visibility. The brokerage has assigned a "Subscribe" rating to the IPO for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

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Swastika Investmart also recommends subscribing to the issue for the medium to long term. The brokerage noted that the IPO is priced at around 19.8 times P/E, which is lower than listed peers such as Apar Industries and KEI Industries. It highlighted that nearly 90% of the fresh issue proceeds will be used to reduce debt, which is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and improve profitability. Swastika Investmart further pointed to the company's 42% growth in FY26 profit, driven by higher EBITDA margins despite lower revenue, and its ₹3,243 crore order book, which provides healthy revenue visibility over the next 12–18 months. The brokerage believes attractive valuations, lower leverage, and favourable sector prospects support a "Subscribe" recommendation.

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Laser Power & Infra IPO Details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore by the company's promoters.

Under the OFS, promoter Deepak Goel will sell up to ₹112.5 crore worth of shares, while Rakhi Goel and Devesh Goel will offload ₹25 crore and ₹62.5 crore worth of shares, respectively.

The company plans to utilise ₹490 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards the prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

Laser Power & Infra IPO Subscription Status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST on Thursday's deals.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.