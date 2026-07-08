Laser Power & Infra IPO: GMP, price band to financials—10 things investors should know before subscribing

Laser Power and Infra IPO: Laser Power & Infra's initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on July 9, with the power transmission and distribution company looking to tap the primary market amid sustained investor interest in infrastructure and capital goods stocks.

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The company, which manufactures power cables, conductors and other transmission products while also executing EPC projects, has reported sharp growth in revenue and profitability over the past two financial years. Ahead of the issue opening, the stock is already commanding a premium in the grey market, indicating positive investor sentiment.

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From the issue size and price band to the grey market premium (GMP), promoter stake sale, financial performance and key dates, here are 10 important things investors should know before bidding for the Laser Power & Infra IPO.

1. IPO size The Laser Power & Infra IPO is worth ₹742 crore. The public issue will open for subscription on July 9, 2026, and close on July 13, 2026.

2. Price band and lot size The company has fixed the price band at ₹203- ₹214 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 70 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,980 for retail investors at the upper end of the price band.

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3. Key dates The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 14, 2026. Shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants before the company's tentative listing on the BSE and NSE on July 16, 2026.

4. Grey market premium (GMP) Ahead of the issue opening, the Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP stood at ₹15 per share on July 8. Based on the upper price band of ₹214, the GMP indicates a likely listing price of around ₹229, implying a premium of 7%.

5. IPO structure The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth up to ₹400 crore by existing shareholders.

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6. Promoter OFS Under the OFS, Deepak Goel will sell shares worth ₹225 crore, Devesh Goel will offload shares worth ₹125 crore, while Rakhi Goel will sell shares worth ₹50 crore. The company's promoters are Deepak Goel, Devesh Goel, Akshat Goel and Rakhi Goel.

7. Use of IPO proceeds The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, capital expenditure and general corporate purposes, with the objective of supporting future growth and strengthening its balance sheet.

8. About the company Originally incorporated in 1988, Laser Power & Infra manufactures power cables, conductors and other products used in the transmission and distribution sector, while also undertaking EPC projects. In its DRHP, the company describes itself as the fastest-growing manufacturer of power cables and conductors in India by revenue growth during the relevant period.

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9. Financial performance The company has reported strong financial growth over the past two years. Revenue from operations increased from ₹1,314.46 crore in FY23 to ₹2,570.40 crore in FY25, representing a 39.84% CAGR. During the same period, PAT rose from ₹23.19 crore to ₹106.75 crore, while EBITDA increased from ₹111.67 crore to ₹250.39 crore. EBITDA margin improved from 8.50% to 9.74%, while PAT margin expanded from 1.75% to 4.12%.

10. Lead managers and registrar The IPO is being managed by IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities as the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.