Laser Power & Infra IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong share debut in Indian stock market

Laser Power & Infra IPO Listing: Laser Power & Infra shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Laser Power & Infra IPO listing date is 16 July 2026, Thursday.

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The public issue of the integrated manufacturer of power cables and conductors was open for subscription from July 9 to 13. Laser Power IPO listing date is today, July 16, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, July 16, 2026, the equity shares of Laser Power & Infra Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, July 16, 2026, it added, and trading in the stock will begin at 10:00 AM.

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Ahead of the Laser Power & Infra IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and analysts signal a strong share debut on Dalal Street. Here’s what Laser Power IPO GMP today signals.

Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP Today Laser Power & Infra shares are commanding a strong premium in the unlisted market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Laser Power IPO GMP today is ₹40 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Laser Power & Infra shares are trading higher by ₹40, or at a premium of 18.69% to their issue price.

Laser Power & Infra IPO Listing Price Considering the Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹254 per share, which is at a premium of 18.69% to the issue price of ₹214 per share.

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Analysts also indicate Laser Power & Infra shares to make a strong debut in the Indian stock market today.

“The grey market has been indicating a premium in the mid twenties to mid thirties over the ₹214 cap, which, if it holds, points to a listing in the ₹240 to ₹250 zone, a premium of 12% to 16%,” said Sushant Prashar, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

According to him, the more durable question is what the balance sheet looks like after the money comes in. Of the ₹542 crore fresh issue, about ₹490 crore is earmarked for repaying part of the ₹828 crore borrowing stack.

“So leverage of 1.1 times debt to equity compresses sharply, and the interest savings should flow into a profit line that already grew 42% to ₹152 crore in FY26 even as revenue fell 9% to ₹2,348 crore. At a post-issue price to earnings of under 20 times against wire and cable peers trading between 55 and 67 times, the discount reflects an EPC-heavy mix and thinner margins rather than obvious mispricing,” Prashar added.

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The re-rating case rests on execution and margin delivery after deleveraging, not on the listing-day pop, he added.

Laser Power & Infra IPO Details The mainboard IPO opened for bidding on July 9, Thursday, and closed on July 13, Monday, while the IPO allotment date was July 14, Tuesday. Laser Power & Infra IPO listing date is July 16, and the shares are set to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Laser Power IPO price band was set at ₹203 to ₹214. The company raised ₹742 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.53 crore equity shares worth ₹542 crore, and offer for sale of 93.45 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹200 crore.

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Laser Power & Infra IPO was subscribed 38.94 times in total, NSE data showed.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. was the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was the Laser Power registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.