Laser Power & Infra IPO: Price band set at ₹203-214 per share; check key dates, issue details

Laser Power & Infra IPO price band: The Laser Power & Infra Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹203 to ₹214 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Laser Power & Infra IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, 9 July and will close on Monday, 13 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Laser Power & Infra IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 8 July.

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The Laser Power & Infra IPO lot size is 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 equity shares thereafter.

Laser Power & Infra IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Laser Power & Infra IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 14 July and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 15 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Laser Power & Infra share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 16 July.

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Laser Power & Infra IPO details The Goel family-promoted, Kolkata-based company aims to raise ₹742 crore through its initial public offering, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore by existing promoters.

The issue size is lower than the ₹1,200 crore proposed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in September 2025. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) granted its approval to the IPO in February 2026.

The company plans to utilise ₹499 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes. As of 17 June 2026, its total outstanding debt stood at ₹935.7 crore.

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IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Company details Laser Power & Infra manufactures power cables, conductors, and other transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment from its three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, which together have an installed capacity of 85,448 metric tonnes.

In addition to manufacturing, the company executes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, including rural electrification, power distribution infrastructure, and substations. In FY26, the manufacturing segment contributed 73% of total revenue, while the EPC business accounted for the remaining 27%.

For FY26, the company reported a 42% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹151.6 crore, despite a 9.5% decline in revenue to ₹2,326.1 crore. The earnings growth was driven by improved operating efficiency, with EBITDA increasing 20.4% to ₹301.4 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 12.95% from 9.74% in the previous year.

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As of the end of FY26, Laser Power & Infra had an order book of ₹3,243.4 crore, of which ₹1,668.9 crore was contributed by its manufacturing business, providing healthy revenue visibility going forward.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.