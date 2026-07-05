Laser Power & Infra IPO to open on July 9; cuts issue size to ₹742 crore

Laser Power & Infra Ltd will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on July 9, aiming to raise ₹742 crore from the primary market. The issue will close on July 13.
Laser Power & Infra IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹200 crore by promoter selling shareholders, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed by the company.
The Kolkata-based company has reduced the IPO size from the ₹1,200 crore proposed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in September 2025. Laser Power & Infra IPO DRHP was approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in February 2026.
Laser Power & Infra IPO price band will be announced on July 6. The anchor investor book will open on July 8. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised by July 14, and the IPO listing date is July 16. Laser Power & Infra shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
The company has reserved half of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35% for retail investors.
Laser Power & Infra plans to utilise the net issue proceeds towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings amounting to ₹490 crore and for general corporate purposes.
IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Laser Power & Infra IPO registrar.
Laser Power & Infra is an integrated manufacturer of power cables, conductors and specialised products for the power transmission and distribution industry.
The company operates three manufacturing units in West Bengal with a combined installed capacity of 85,448 MT.
Its net profit in FY26 grew 42% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹151.6 crore, while revenue declined 9.5% YoY to ₹2,326.1 crore. EBITDA increased 20.4% YoY to ₹301.4 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded 321 basis points (bps) to 12.95%.
The company’s order book stood at ₹3,243 crore as of March 31, 2026.
Laser Power & Infra’s listed peers include Apar Industries, Dynamic Cables, KEI Industries, Polycab India, and Universal Cables.