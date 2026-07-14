Laser Power & Infra IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Laser Power & Infra IPO allotment date: The Laser Power & Infra IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, 14 July). The investors who applied for the issue can check Laser Power IPO allotment status today in Laser Power IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Laser Power IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 9 July and closed on Monday, 13 July.

Laser Power & Infra IPO subscription status was 38.94 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can review the allotment basis to see whether they have been granted shares and the quantity received. The allocation of shares can also be checked through the IPO allotment status. For individuals who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund procedure. Allocated shares will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, 15 July, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Laser Power & Infra IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, 16 July.

Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP today Laser Power IPO GMP today is +39. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Laser Power & Infra share was ₹253 apiece, which is 18.22% higher than the IPO price of ₹214.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 11 sessions, the GMP of the IPO is trending upward today, suggesting a strong anticipated listing. During this period, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹40.50.

Laser Power IPO allotment process If you have applied for the Laser Power IPO, you can do a Smartworks Coworking IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Laser Power & Infra IPO allotment status of your application below: Laser Power IPO :

How to check Laser Power IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the official website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. Link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, choose the IPO, which will only display the name once the allocation process has been completed.

Step 3 Select one of the three available options to check your status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA for your application type.

Step 5 Provide the necessary details based on the mode you opted for in Step 3.

Step 6 Complete the captcha verification, then click on the submit button.

How to check Laser Power & Infra IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Navigate to the allotment page on the official BSE website - Laser Power & Infra IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' category.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the dropdown menu labelled 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input either your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Tick the 'I am not a Robot' box to verify your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Laser Power IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to check the status of the Laser Power IPO allotment online: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register on the NSE website, click the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code required.

Step 4 On the new page that appears, verify your IPO allotment status.