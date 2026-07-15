Laser Power IPO listing tomorrow: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut

Laser Power IPO listing: Shares of Laser Power & Infra are slated to list in the Indian stock market tomorrow (Thursday, 16 July).

Laser Power & Infra IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Tuesday, 14 July). Those who have been allocated shares can expect them to be credited to their demat accounts today, Wednesday, 15 July. Those who have not yet received their shares can also expect to receive the refund today.

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The integrated power cables and transmission products manufacturer launched its IPO for subscription from Thursday, 9 July, to Monday, 13 July. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed to their portion 43.34 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was booked 92.25 times.

Retail investors' segment showed a subscription rate of 6.59 times. Notably, on the third day of the offer, Laser Power & Infra IPO subscription status stood at 38.94 times, as reported by the BSE.

Laser Power IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35%for retail investors.

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Laser Power IPO price band was fixed at ₹203 to ₹214 per equity share, with a face value of ₹5. Investors could apply for the mainboard IPO in lot sizes of 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 equity shares thereafter.

Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP today Ahead of the listing, Laser Power IPO GMP signals a strong debut.

Laser Power IPO GMP today is +44. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Laser Power & Infra share was ₹258 apiece, which is 20.56% higher than the IPO price of ₹214.

According to grey market trends over the past 12 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting optimistic expectations for a robust listing. Over this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹44, as noted by experts.

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Laser Power IPO details The Kolkata-based firm promoted by the Goel family is looking to raise ₹742 crore through its initial public offering, comprising a fresh equity share issue of ₹542 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore from current promoters.

This IPO's size is less than the ₹1,200 crore previously outlined in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted in September 2025. Approval for the IPO was granted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in February 2026.

The company intends to allocate ₹499 crore from the proceeds of the fresh issue to repay existing debts, with the remainder allocated to general corporate needs. As of 17 June 2026, its total debt amounted to ₹935.7 crore.

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IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are serving as the lead managers for the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.