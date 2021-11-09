Latent View Analytics IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to open for subscription on 10th November 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 12th November 2021. The public issue worth ₹600 crore will be listed at both NSE and BSE and price band of the IPO has been fixed at ₹190 to ₹197. Ahead of subscription opening date, grey market is giving very strong signal as shares of Latent View Analytics are available at a premium of ₹230 in the grey market today.

Here we list out the important details in regard to Latent View Analytics IPO:

- Latent View Analytics IPO GMP: As mentioned above, Latent View Analytics grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹230, which is ₹10 up from its Monday GMP of ₹220. According to market observers, this grey market premium is much higher from the price band of the IPO and this more than 100 per cent premium may get reflected in the subscription status of the public issue.

- Latent View Analytics IPO price band: Promoters of the company have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹190 to ₹197.

- Latent View Analytics IPO subscribe or not: Advising investors to subscribe Latent View Analytics IPO; Milan Desai, Lead Equity Analyst, Angel One said, "Latent View Analytics IPO provides an opportunity to invest in a pure-play analytics company. Latent View provides niche solutions, which are mostly in the Descriptive and Diagnostic solutions and Predictive analytics segments. These are expected to grow faster than the overall Data & Analytics market. Most of the work that Latent View does is on customer analytics where although the global Customer Analytics markets at 9 per cent of overall analytics application spend is relatively small but is expected to grow at 26 per cent CAGR over 2020-24. Considering that the revenue growth remains ahead of the overall industry growth and the margins normalize post the sharp improvement seen in FY21 due to lower onsite employees and other travel and sales promotion-related spending, earnings growth would still appear strong. Moreover, the company is raising fresh capital and already has around ₹300 crore in cash, which can aid in chasing growth. Hence on a forward basis, the valuations are quite attractive and hence we recommend SUBSCRIBE on the issue."

- Latent View Analytics IPO subscription date: The public issue will open for subscription on 10th November 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 12th November 2021.

- Latent View Analytics IPO size: The analytics service provider company aims to raise ₹600 crore from the public offer out of which ₹126 crore has been reserved for OFS (offer for Sale).

- Latent View Analytics IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 76 shares of the company. A bidder can apply for maximum 13 lots.

- Latent View Analytics IPO investment limit: As mentioned earlier, a bidder can apply for the public issue in lots and one lot will comprise 76 shares. That means a bidder would require minimum ₹14,972 ( ₹197 x 76) whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,94,636 ( ₹197 x 76 x 13).

- Latent View Analytics IPO allotment date: The tentative date for allotment of shares is 16th November 2021. Initiation of refund may begin on 17th November whereas credit of shares in the Demat Account of lucky bidder may take place on 18th November 2021.

- Latent View Analytics IPO listing date: The tentative date for Latent View Analytics share listing is 22nd November 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

