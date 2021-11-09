Latent View Analytics IPO: GMP and other details. Should you subscribe?

- Latent View Analytics IPO subscribe or not: Advising investors to subscribe Latent View Analytics IPO; Milan Desai, Lead Equity Analyst, Angel One said, "Latent View Analytics IPO provides an opportunity to invest in a pure-play analytics company. Latent View provides niche solutions, which are mostly in the Descriptive and Diagnostic solutions and Predictive analytics segments. These are expected to grow faster than the overall Data & Analytics market. Most of the work that Latent View does is on customer analytics where although the global Customer Analytics markets at 9 per cent of overall analytics application spend is relatively small but is expected to grow at 26 per cent CAGR over 2020-24. Considering that the revenue growth remains ahead of the overall industry growth and the margins normalize post the sharp improvement seen in FY21 due to lower onsite employees and other travel and sales promotion-related spending, earnings growth would still appear strong. Moreover, the company is raising fresh capital and already has around ₹300 crore in cash, which can aid in chasing growth. Hence on a forward basis, the valuations are quite attractive and hence we recommend SUBSCRIBE on the issue."